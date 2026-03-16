Actual signing of India-US trade deal will be done when the new architecture of tariffs is in place: Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 14:06 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 14:06 IST
Actual signing of India-US trade deal will be done when the new architecture of tariffs is in place: Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal.
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