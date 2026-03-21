Dubai Property Market Faces Uncertainty Amid US-Israeli War

Dubai's property market, once a beacon for the wealthy, is showing early signs of weakening as the US-Israeli conflict with Iran unfolds. Analysts highlight a sharp decline in real estate transaction volumes and significant price cuts, with some properties now offered at discounts.

Despite these challenges, some market players remain optimistic. Executives stress that transactions haven't halted, and some investors continue to eye opportunities, indicating ongoing interest in branded luxury residences in Dubai, albeit with heightened caution.

Concerns persist over the war's broader impact on investor confidence and population growth expectations. Analysts foresee a notable slowdown in both areas, potentially affecting property prices over the coming years.