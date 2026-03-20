Trump administration sues Harvard, saying it violated civil rights law and seeking to recover federal money, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-03-2026 20:16 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 20:16 IST
Trump administration sues Harvard, saying it violated civil rights law and seeking to recover federal money, reports AP.
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