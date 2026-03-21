Civil aviation ministry to remove temporary cap on domestic airfares from March 23: Order.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2026 22:53 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 22:53 IST
Civil aviation ministry to remove temporary cap on domestic airfares from March 23: Order.
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