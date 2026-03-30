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AIADMK Challenges DMK with Competing Coupon Promises

AIADMK leader Sellur K Raju countered DMK's Rs 8,000 coupon promise by highlighting AIADMK's Rs 10,000 offer, aiming to provide financial relief amid rising costs. He criticised DMK's actions as mimicking AIADMK's initiatives. Raju emphasized AIADMK’s commitment to development and law order for Tamil Nadu's prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:27 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:27 IST
AIADMK Challenges DMK with Competing Coupon Promises
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to offer financial relief amidst escalating costs, senior AIADMK leader Sellur K Raju dismissed the DMK's Rs 8,000 coupon promise as mere mimicry of AIADMK's Rs 10,000 election pledge. AIADMK's commitment to a one-time grant aims at addressing tax burdens and soaring prices.

Raju, speaking at the Arulmigu Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, stressed that AIADMK's manifesto has resonated with the electorate, being widely acclaimed as the 'true hero' of the elections. Accompanied by party functionaries, Raju sought divine blessings for AIADMK's return to power and Edappadi K Palaniswami's potential leadership.

Raju articulated AIADMK's development-focused governance agenda, aiming to ensure lower prices, improve law and order, and create a drug-free Tamil Nadu. While rivals forecast varied victory margins, Raju maintained that the electorate's decision will be pivotal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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