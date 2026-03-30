Israel's parliament passes a law imposing the death penalty on Palestinians convicted of murdering Israelis, reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 30-03-2026 23:32 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 23:32 IST
Israel's parliament passes a law imposing the death penalty on Palestinians convicted of murdering Israelis, reports AP.
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