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FCRA Bill: Cong directs its MPs to urgently reach Delhi to attend Parliament session, says K C Venugopal.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 31-03-2026 21:35 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 21:35 IST
FCRA Bill: Cong directs its MPs to urgently reach Delhi to attend Parliament session, says K C Venugopal.
  • Country:
  • India

FCRA Bill: Cong directs its MPs to urgently reach Delhi to attend Parliament session, says K C Venugopal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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