FCRA Bill: Cong directs its MPs to urgently reach Delhi to attend Parliament session, says K C Venugopal.
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 31-03-2026 21:35 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 21:35 IST
- Country:
- India
FCRA Bill: Cong directs its MPs to urgently reach Delhi to attend Parliament session, says K C Venugopal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Congress
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- Delhi
- Legislation
- MPs
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- Directive
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