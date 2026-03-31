FCRA Bill Sparks Controversy in Parliament

Amid rising tensions, the Congress has called upon its Members of Parliament to urgently return to Delhi for a crucial Parliament session. The session will address the contentious Foreign Contribution Regulation Amendment (FCRA) Bill, which the Congress deems unconstitutional.

AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal emphasized that the bill poses a direct threat to NGOs and community organizations, particularly those representing minority groups. Venugopal criticized the bill for its timing, as it coincides with state election campaigns.

The Congress leader announced plans for a protest outside Parliament, underscoring efforts to block the bill's passage. Venugopal accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP of attempting to sow division and exert control over minority organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)