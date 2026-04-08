Trump says US will work with Iran to 'dig up' enriched uranium buried under strikes last summer; Iran does not confirm, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2026 17:02 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 17:02 IST
Trump says US will work with Iran to 'dig up' enriched uranium buried under strikes last summer; Iran does not confirm, reports AP.
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