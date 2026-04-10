Amit Shah releases BJP's manifesto for West Bengal Assembly polls.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-04-2026 12:50 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 12:50 IST
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Amit Shah releases BJP's manifesto for West Bengal Assembly polls.
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