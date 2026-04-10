Cong president will convene meeting of opposition leaders on women reservation issue to evolve strategy: Jairam Ramesh after CWC meet.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 18:31 IST
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- India
Cong president will convene meeting of opposition leaders on women reservation issue to evolve strategy: Jairam Ramesh after CWC meet.
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- CWC
- Jairam Ramesh
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