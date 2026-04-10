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Cong president will convene meeting of opposition leaders on women reservation issue to evolve strategy: Jairam Ramesh after CWC meet.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 18:31 IST
Cong president will convene meeting of opposition leaders on women reservation issue to evolve strategy: Jairam Ramesh after CWC meet.
  • Country:
  • India

Cong president will convene meeting of opposition leaders on women reservation issue to evolve strategy: Jairam Ramesh after CWC meet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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