SC refuses to quash CBI FIR, chargesheet against RJD chief Lalu Prasad in land-for-jobs case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 11:54 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 11:54 IST
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SC refuses to quash CBI FIR, chargesheet against RJD chief Lalu Prasad in land-for-jobs case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- CBI
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- Lalu Prasad
- RJD
- land-for-jobs
- corruption
- chargesheet
- India
- judiciary
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