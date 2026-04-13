Will launch Rs 8,000 coupon scheme for homemakers immediately after DMK forms govt: TN Dy CM Udhayanidhi at Villupuram poll campaign.
PTI | Villupuram(Tn) | Updated: 13-04-2026 12:08 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 12:08 IST
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- India
Will launch Rs 8,000 coupon scheme for homemakers immediately after DMK forms govt: TN Dy CM Udhayanidhi at Villupuram poll campaign.
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