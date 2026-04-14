Names of those wrongly deleted from electoral rolls in Bengal to be reinstated by Cong govt: Rahul Gandhi at Malda poll rally.
PTI | Malda | Updated: 14-04-2026 14:17 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 14:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Names of those wrongly deleted from electoral rolls in Bengal to be reinstated by Cong govt: Rahul Gandhi at Malda poll rally.
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