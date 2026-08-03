Trump says US is helping to prop up yen as sign of friendship

President Donald Trump ‌said on ​Sunday the United States is helping Japan to ‌prop up the yen as a sign of friendship and to help the world economy.

"They have a ‌weakening yen, and they wanted a ‌little bit of help. And we're always there for Japan," Trump said when he was asked by a ⁠reporter ​why the ⁠U.S. is helping to support the yen. "Japan's been ⁠very good to us, with the exception, of ​course, of Pearl Harbor ... It's also good for ⁠the world economy." Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama will ⁠announce ​on Monday that Tokyo and Washington took joint action in the currency market to ⁠arrest the yen's slide to 40-year lows, two Japanese ⁠government ⁠officials told Reuters.