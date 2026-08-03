Trump says US is helping to prop up yen as sign of friendship

US President Donald Trump stated that the US is helping Japan prop up the yen as a sign of friendship and to support the global economy.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2026 03:36 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 03:36 IST
Trump says US is helping to prop up yen as sign of friendship
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump ‌said on ​Sunday the United States is helping Japan to ‌prop up the yen as a sign of friendship and to help the world economy.

"They have a ‌weakening yen, and they wanted a ‌little bit of help. And we're always there for Japan," Trump said when he was asked by a ⁠reporter ​why the ⁠U.S. is helping to support the yen. "Japan's been ⁠very good to us, with the exception, of ​course, of Pearl Harbor ... It's also good for ⁠the world economy." Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama will ⁠announce ​on Monday that Tokyo and Washington took joint action in the currency market to ⁠arrest the yen's slide to 40-year lows, two Japanese ⁠government ⁠officials told Reuters.

TRENDING

1
WRAPUP 2-Iran threatens to strike other nations' energy fields if US launches fresh attacks

WRAPUP 2-Iran threatens to strike other nations' energy fields if US launche...

Iran
2
EXCLUSIVE-Japan to announce Tokyo, Washington took joint action on yen, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-Japan to announce Tokyo, Washington took joint action on yen, sour...

Japan
3
WRAPUP 3-Trump says he will hold off on fresh Iran attack in hope of quick deal

WRAPUP 3-Trump says he will hold off on fresh Iran attack in hope of quick d...

United States
4
Athletics-Kerr caps 'great two weeks' with Commonwealth Games gold on home soil

Athletics-Kerr caps 'great two weeks' with Commonwealth Games gold on home s...

United Kingdom

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Future Pandemics Need Research Networks Ready Before Crisis Strikes: Here's Why

The Governance–Reality Gap Derailing Africa’s Digital Transformation

Liberia's Recovery Is Real, but Financing the Next Growth Phase Remains the Biggest Challenge

Can Uganda Turn Strong Economic Growth into Sustainable Development Without More Debt Burdens?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026