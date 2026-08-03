Trump says US is helping to prop up yen as sign of friendship
US President Donald Trump stated that the US is helping Japan prop up the yen as a sign of friendship and to support the global economy.
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump said on Sunday the United States is helping Japan to prop up the yen as a sign of friendship and to help the world economy.
"They have a weakening yen, and they wanted a little bit of help. And we're always there for Japan," Trump said when he was asked by a reporter why the U.S. is helping to support the yen. "Japan's been very good to us, with the exception, of course, of Pearl Harbor ... It's also good for the world economy." Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama will announce on Monday that Tokyo and Washington took joint action in the currency market to arrest the yen's slide to 40-year lows, two Japanese government officials told Reuters.
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