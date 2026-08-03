UKMTO says it received report of tanker incident northeast of Oman port city

​The ​United Kingdom ‌Maritime Trade Operations ​said on ‌Monday it received a report of an incident involving ‌a tanker 20 ‌nautical miles northeast of Oman's port city ⁠of ​Khasab.

The ⁠master of a tanker ⁠reported hearing an explosion ​in close proximity to the ⁠vessel, UKMTO said, ⁠adding ​that the vessel and its crew ⁠were reported to be ⁠safe.