UKMTO says it received report of tanker incident northeast of Oman port city
A tanker reported hearing an explosion near its location 20 nautical miles northeast of Oman's Khasab port city, but the vessel and crew are reportedly safe.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said on Monday it received a report of an incident involving a tanker 20 nautical miles northeast of Oman's port city of Khasab.
The master of a tanker reported hearing an explosion in close proximity to the vessel, UKMTO said, adding that the vessel and its crew were reported to be safe.