UKMTO says it received report of tanker incident northeast of Oman port city

A tanker reported hearing an explosion near its location 20 nautical miles northeast of Oman's Khasab port city, but the vessel and crew are reportedly safe.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2026 03:55 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 03:55 IST
UKMTO says it received report of tanker incident northeast of Oman port city
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

​The ​United Kingdom ‌Maritime Trade Operations ​said on ‌Monday it received a report of an incident involving ‌a tanker 20 ‌nautical miles northeast of Oman's port city ⁠of ​Khasab.

The ⁠master of a tanker ⁠reported hearing an explosion ​in close proximity to the ⁠vessel, UKMTO said, ⁠adding ​that the vessel and its crew ⁠were reported to be ⁠safe.

TRENDING

1
WRAPUP 2-Iran threatens to strike other nations' energy fields if US launches fresh attacks

WRAPUP 2-Iran threatens to strike other nations' energy fields if US launche...

Iran
2
EXCLUSIVE-Japan to announce Tokyo, Washington took joint action on yen, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-Japan to announce Tokyo, Washington took joint action on yen, sour...

Japan
3
WRAPUP 3-Trump says he will hold off on fresh Iran attack in hope of quick deal

WRAPUP 3-Trump says he will hold off on fresh Iran attack in hope of quick d...

United States
4
Athletics-Kerr caps 'great two weeks' with Commonwealth Games gold on home soil

Athletics-Kerr caps 'great two weeks' with Commonwealth Games gold on home s...

United Kingdom

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Future Pandemics Need Research Networks Ready Before Crisis Strikes: Here's Why

The Governance–Reality Gap Derailing Africa’s Digital Transformation

Liberia's Recovery Is Real, but Financing the Next Growth Phase Remains the Biggest Challenge

Can Uganda Turn Strong Economic Growth into Sustainable Development Without More Debt Burdens?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026