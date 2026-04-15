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Six dead, 21 injured after bus overturns in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib: Police.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-04-2026 08:30 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 08:30 IST
Six dead, 21 injured after bus overturns in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib: Police.
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  • India

Six dead, 21 injured after bus overturns in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib: Police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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