Chile's Congress passes Kast economic reform bill

Chile's ​Congress ‌on Tuesday approved ​a sweeping economic and ‌tax reform package championed by right-wing President Jose Antonio ‌Kast, which aims to ‌boost economic growth in the world's largest copper producer ⁠through tax ​cuts, ⁠regulatory changes and incentives ⁠for investment.

Chile's lower house ​had already approved most ⁠of the bill on July ⁠21, ​paving the way for final passage ⁠on Tuesday. The legislation is a ⁠cornerstone ⁠of Kast's agenda.