Chile's Congress passes Kast economic reform bill
Chile's Congress has approved a comprehensive economic and tax reform package, championed by President Jose Antonio Kast, to boost growth through tax cuts and investment incentives.
- Country:
- Chile
Chile's Congress on Tuesday approved a sweeping economic and tax reform package championed by right-wing President Jose Antonio Kast, which aims to boost economic growth in the world's largest copper producer through tax cuts, regulatory changes and incentives for investment.
Chile's lower house had already approved most of the bill on July 21, paving the way for final passage on Tuesday. The legislation is a cornerstone of Kast's agenda.