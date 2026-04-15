Wholesale price inflation rises to 3.88 pc in March as against 2.13 pc in February: Govt data.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2026 12:06 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 12:06 IST
Wholesale price inflation rises to 3.88 pc in March as against 2.13 pc in February: Govt data.
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