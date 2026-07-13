Gulf Tensions Spark Global Market Turmoil

Markets across Asia saw substantial declines on Monday amid escalating tensions in the Gulf region. Iran's announcement of closing the critical Strait of Hormuz fueled a significant surge in oil prices, rekindling global inflationary concerns.

As oil prices ascended, the likelihood of an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve also increased, influencing both the dollar and bond yields. This news comes just before Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh's testimony before Congress.

In the U.S., stock futures and crude prices saw early fluctuations. While investors await key economic indicators, major corporate earnings, including big banks, Netflix, and General Electric, are anticipated to set the financial tone for the near future.