Gulf Tensions Spark Global Market Turmoil

Share markets dropped in Asia due to escalating Gulf tensions and Iran's claim of closing the Strait of Hormuz. This led to a surge in oil prices and inflation risks globally. In the U.S., interest rate hike expectations increased, with major economic indicators and corporate earnings in focus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 05:51 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 05:51 IST
Gulf Tensions Spark Global Market Turmoil
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  • Country:
  • United States

Markets across Asia saw substantial declines on Monday amid escalating tensions in the Gulf region. Iran's announcement of closing the critical Strait of Hormuz fueled a significant surge in oil prices, rekindling global inflationary concerns.

As oil prices ascended, the likelihood of an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve also increased, influencing both the dollar and bond yields. This news comes just before Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh's testimony before Congress.

In the U.S., stock futures and crude prices saw early fluctuations. While investors await key economic indicators, major corporate earnings, including big banks, Netflix, and General Electric, are anticipated to set the financial tone for the near future.

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