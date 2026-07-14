Trump's Monumental Downsizing: National Treasures Under Threat

U.S. President Donald Trump signed proclamations reducing the size of two national monuments in Utah to allow for resource development, sparking backlash from environmentalists and tribal groups. The decision reversed expansions made by President Joe Biden and has ignited debates over conservation priorities versus economic development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 08:44 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 08:44 IST
Trump's Monumental Downsizing: National Treasures Under Threat
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump signed proclamations on Monday to significantly reduce the size of two national monuments in southern Utah, according to a White House statement.

The move, which affects Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante monuments, facilitates grazing, motorized recreation, logging, and other activities, sparking legal challenges from environmental groups like Earthjustice who vow to protect these landscapes.

President Trump, joined by Utah Governor Spencer Cox and state senators, justified the decision as beneficial for Utahans. The reduction reverses expansions made by President Joe Biden, igniting debates about conservation and economic development.

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