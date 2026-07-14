China Expels Top Politburo Member on Corruption Charges

In a significant political shakeup, China has expelled Ma Xingrui, a senior official and member of the powerful Politburo, from the ruling Communist Party. State news agency Xinhua made the announcement on Tuesday, citing corruption charges against Xingrui.

This decision highlights the Chinese government's continued efforts to tackle corruption within its ranks, a campaign that has seen numerous officials brought down in recent years. Ma Xingrui's expulsion marks another high-profile chapter in this anti-corruption drive.

As a former Politburo member, Xingrui's fall from grace underscores the severity of the charges he faces, reflecting the party's zero-tolerance stance against corruption, irrespective of one's position in the political hierarchy.