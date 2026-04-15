Uproar in Noida: Workers Demand Wage Hike Amid Peaceful Protests

On Wednesday, workers at a private university in Greater Noida's Dadri staged a protest to demand a salary hike. The demonstration saw hundreds squatting on a road outside Shiv Nadar University, chanting for various demands, including increased salaries and enhanced overtime pay.

The police confirmed that the situation stayed peaceful and was resolved after discussions with the protesters. Enhanced security measures, including increased patrols and police presence, were implemented across the commissionerate to ensure peace and deter any potential disturbances.

These actions follow earlier protests by factory workers in Noida, which escalated to violence. Authorities have since intensified efforts to maintain peace and order, including arrests and legal actions against the recent unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)