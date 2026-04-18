Mamata Banerjee destroyed entire Bengal since she became CM, alleges her Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma at Kalimpong rally.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-04-2026 13:28 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 13:28 IST
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- India
Mamata Banerjee destroyed entire Bengal since she became CM, alleges her Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma at Kalimpong rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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