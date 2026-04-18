India Expands RELIEF Scheme to Support Exporters Amid Geopolitical Tensions

The Government of India has broadened the scope of its Resilience & Logistics Intervention for Export Facilitation (RELIEF) scheme by adding Egypt and Jordan to the roster of countries eligible for logistical assistance under its framework. The Ministry of Commerce & Industry announced the inclusion as ongoing geopolitical tensions in the West Asia region continue to disrupt maritime logistics across the Gulf and adjacent regions.

Launched on March 19, 2026, the RELIEF scheme was devised to aid Indian exporters grappling with rising freight costs, increased insurance premiums, and export risks connected to regional disruptions. This targeted intervention is executed via ECGC, ensuring coverage throughout the export process, catering to both shipments made during the disruption period and those planned for the future. It includes insurance for exporters and financial aid for MSMEs facing extraordinary charges.

A newly issued Policy Circular on April 15, 2026, further clarifies the scope of Component II of RELIEF, aligning with ECGC insurance support. From March 16, 2026, new ECGC Whole Turnover Policyholders will also be eligible for assistance under this component. Expanding the scheme aims to provide a safety net for exporters, ensuring their viability amid the logistical struggles within the West Asia and North Africa corridor.

(With inputs from agencies.)