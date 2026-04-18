Mamata-di filed complaint against me, but I'm not scared: Himanta Sarma on TMC's complaint to EC for his 'communally charged' remark.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-04-2026 15:00 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 15:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Mamata-di filed complaint against me, but I'm not scared: Himanta Sarma on TMC's complaint to EC for his 'communally charged' remark.
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