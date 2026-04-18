Had anyone in Assam spoken about building Babri Masjid, I would have dealt with it strictly: Himanta Sarma at rally in Bengal's Dinhata.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-04-2026 15:01 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 15:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Had anyone in Assam spoken about building Babri Masjid, I would have dealt with it strictly: Himanta Sarma at rally in Bengal's Dinhata.
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