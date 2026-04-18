Cabinet approves DA/DR hike by 2 per cent for central government employees, pensioners: I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2026 15:17 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 15:17 IST
Cabinet approves DA/DR hike by 2 per cent for central government employees, pensioners: I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
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