BJP synonymous with women empowerment, their safety and security: Modi in Bengal's Bankura.
PTI | Bankura | Updated: 19-04-2026 11:28 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 11:28 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP synonymous with women empowerment, their safety and security: Modi in Bengal's Bankura.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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