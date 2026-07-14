PanIIT Alumni India Strengthens Leadership for 2026-28 Term

New Delhi: PanIIT Alumni India, the representative body for alumni from the nation's 23 premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), has fortified its leadership with two significant appointments. Dr. Amitabh Ranjan, Registrar at the Indian Institute of Public Administration, assumes the role of Vice Chairman, while Rajeev Singh of Engineers India LTD takes on as General Secretary for the forthcoming 2026-28 term.

They join Chairman Prabhat Kumar, IRS, and Treasurer Ashish Kela, CFA, on the Executive Council. This council casts a wide net, representing over 500,000 IIT alumni globally, with active chapters in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Korea, Singapore, and Australia. Dr. Ranjan's wide range of expertise includes public governance and India's knowledge traditions, with prior innovative work in Uttar Pradesh's state's Transport Department, now standard across the nation.

Singh, a mainstay within PanIIT Alumni's core vision, assumes his new duties amid the organization's widening influence in technology, entrepreneurship, and public policy spheres in India. Commenting on the appointments, Chairman Kumar expressed confidence that both leaders will enhance efforts to boost alumni collaboration, thought leadership, and nation-building. As PanIIT Alumni India continues to bolster its presence, the new Executive Council's role will be vital in extending the organization’s contributions to society and national advancement.