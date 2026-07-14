Rearming for the Future: The Drone Revolution

Western governments are reassessing their military strategies as they look to rearm with modern technology. While tanks and missiles remain relevant, drones and algorithms are taking center stage. At a recent NATO summit in Ankara, leaders highlighted Ukraine's successful use of drones against Russian targets, suggesting a shift in defense priorities.

The conflict in Ukraine and tensions in the Middle East have underscored the evolving nature of warfare. Traditional weaponry is still required, but experts argue the future lies with drones, electronic warfare, and AI. As countries replenish their arsenals, some, like Poland, are already investing in cutting-edge technology.

The U.S. is also shifting focus following its operations in Iran. With depleted stocks of systems like Patriot and THAAD missiles, officials are considering Ukraine’s drone strategies. America is accelerating the development of unmanned systems to maintain its military edge, while European countries explore partnerships with Ukrainian manufacturers.