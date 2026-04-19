TMC conspired with Cong to prevent passage of bill to provide women quota in 2029, will be punished by them: Modi in Bankura.
PTI | Bankura | Updated: 19-04-2026 11:35 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 11:35 IST
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TMC conspired with Cong to prevent passage of bill to provide women quota in 2029, will be punished by them: Modi in Bankura.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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