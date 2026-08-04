Apple briefly removed Telegram from App Store after sexual abuse content violated guidelines
Apple temporarily removed the Telegram messaging app from its App Store due to content violating its guidelines, but restored it after the developer removed the offending material.
- Country:
- United States
Apple said on Monday it briefly removed the Telegram messaging app from its App Store after a review found content that violated its guidelines "prohibiting child sexual abuse material."
The company said it restored the app after "the developer promptly removed the content and banned the user who posted it." Telegram said on X: "Reports of my demise are greatly exaggerated."
An Apple spokesperson did not respond to a request for further comment on the guidelines violation. Telegram also did not respond to a request for comment.
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