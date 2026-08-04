​Apple said ‌on Monday ​it briefly removed the Telegram messaging ‌app from its App Store after a review found content that violated ‌its guidelines "prohibiting child sexual abuse material."

The ‌company said it restored the app after "the developer promptly removed the content and ⁠banned ​the ⁠user who posted it." Telegram said on ⁠X: "Reports of my demise are ​greatly exaggerated."

An Apple spokesperson did not respond ⁠to a request for further comment ⁠on ​the guidelines violation. Telegram also did not respond to a ⁠request for comment.