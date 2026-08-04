Apple briefly removed Telegram from App Store after sexual abuse content violated guidelines

Apple temporarily removed the Telegram messaging app from its App Store due to content violating its guidelines, but restored it after the developer removed the offending material.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2026 09:22 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 09:22 IST
Apple briefly removed Telegram from App Store after sexual abuse content violated guidelines
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​Apple said ‌on Monday ​it briefly removed the Telegram messaging ‌app from its App Store after a review found content that violated ‌its guidelines "prohibiting child sexual abuse material."

The ‌company said it restored the app after "the developer promptly removed the content and ⁠banned ​the ⁠user who posted it." Telegram said on ⁠X: "Reports of my demise are ​greatly exaggerated."

An Apple spokesperson did not respond ⁠to a request for further comment ⁠on ​the guidelines violation. Telegram also did not respond to a ⁠request for comment.

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