Record budget allocated for madrasa education in Bengal while Santali language being humiliated, this is nothing but appeasement: PM.
PTI | Purulia | Updated: 19-04-2026 13:46 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 13:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Record budget allocated for madrasa education in Bengal while Santali language being humiliated, this is nothing but appeasement: PM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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