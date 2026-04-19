TMC has mastered art of looting in last 15 years: PM at poll rally in Bengal's Medinipur.
PTI | Medinipur | Updated: 19-04-2026 16:52 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 16:52 IST
- Country:
- India
TMC has mastered art of looting in last 15 years: PM at poll rally in Bengal's Medinipur.
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