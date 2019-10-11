Congress releases poll manifesto; promises 33 pc quota for women in govt jobs, loan waiver for farmers

The Congress on Friday released its poll manifesto for the Haryana assembly polls, promising loan waiver for farmers and reservation for women in government jobs. Describing it as 'Sankalp Patra', the party in its manifesto promised a 33 percent reservation to women in government jobs and private institutions in the state and free rides in Haryana roadways buses.

The party also promised a 50 percent reservation for women in Panchayati Raj institution, municipality corporations, and city councils. Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja announced a loan waiver for farmers in the state if voted to power.

The party also promised to give an annual scholarship of Rs 12,000 to students from Class 1 to 10 and Rs 15,000 for students from class 11 to 12 who belong to Scheduled Caste community and extremely backward class, she said.

