Aimbridge Hospitality and Interstate Hotels & Resorts Complete Merger Today

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Dallas
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 01:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 01:53 IST
Aimbridge Hospitality ("Aimbridge"), North America's largest independent hotel management firm, announces that it has completed its merger with Interstate Hotels & Resorts ( "Interstate" ), a leading independent multinational hotel operator on October 25, 2019. The combined company will manage a portfolio of more than 1,400 branded and independent properties in 49 states and 20 countries. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With this merger, Aimbridge and Interstate will create enhanced offerings for hotel owners benefiting from a scaled, global platform: enhanced data and analytic capabilities, a larger talent pool with increased support and resources, including sales, marketing, e-commerce and revenue management infrastructure. By creating this magnified platform, the company will have the resources and global reach to deliver superior hotel management services to their hotel partners and positive experiences for guests.

Dave Johnson, former Co-Founder and CEO of Aimbridge, is the CEO of the combined business. Michael Deitemeyer, former President and CEO of Interstate, is Global President, overseeing operations globally and corporate disciplines. The merged company has a talent pool of more than 60,000 employees delivering best-in-class service worldwide.

"Aimbridge is excited to have finalized this transformative merger," said Dave Johnson, CEO of Aimbridge Hospitality. "Mike and I are confident that the combination of our two robust companies will allow us to leverage our expanded scale to bring unparalleled opportunities to our team members and even greater value to our owners."

"This merger will help us fulfill our common vision to be the best-in-class operators with the top talent, systems, technology and service capabilities to deliver results across all hospitality product categories," said Mike Deitemeyer, Global President of Aimbridge Hospitality.

With the completion of the merger, the newly combined company will be positioned under the Aimbridge Hospitality name in the Americas and headquartered in Plano, Texas. Additional Aimbridge corporate offices will be located throughout North America in Atlanta, Calgary, Chicago, Fargo, National Landing, Puerto Rico, San Clemente, Scottsdale and Toronto. The Interstate brand will be utilized for international markets with supporting offices spread across Europe in Amsterdam, Birmingham, Glasgow and Moscow.

About Aimbridge Hospitality
Aimbridge Hospitality is the leading, global, third-party hotel management company operating branded full service, select service, luxury hotels, destination resorts, convention centers and lifestyle hotels. Aimbridge merged with Interstate Hotels & Resorts in 2019, and now represents a premium portfolio of more than 1,400 branded and independent properties in 49 states and 20 countries. Aimbridge is based in Plano, Texas and has additional corporate offices in Atlanta, Calgary, Chicago, Fargo, National Landing, Puerto Rico, San Clemente, Scottsdale and Toronto. For more information on Aimbridge Hospitality, please visit www.aimbridgehospitality.com and connect with Aimbridge on LinkedIn.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1017730/Aimbridge_Hospitality_Logo.jpg

