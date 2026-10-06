Spain expected to approve housing decrees that triggered snap election

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2026 13:59 IST | Created: 06-10-2026 13:59 IST
Spain expected to approve housing decrees that triggered snap election

Spain's government is set to approve ​on Tuesday two housing ​decrees whose rejection by parliament ‌last week ​prompted Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to call a snap election, Culture Minister Ernest Urtasun said. The decrees ‌will then be sent for approval by a reduced body of caretaker lawmakers who remain in place after parliament was dissolved ahead of the November 29 ‌election, state broadcaster TVE said.

The standing body of 69 members, when ‌including lower house speaker Francina Armengol from Sanchez's Socialist Party, has a slim majority in favour of the measures, which include rent caps, a temporary ban on evictions and limits ⁠on corporate purchases ​of residential property, ⁠according to state broadcaster TVE. The decrees would be implemented temporarily until a new parliament is ⁠formed, TVE said.

Urtasun told reporters on Monday the decrees would have some small variations ​but no major changes compared to those approved by the cabinet but ⁠rejected by parliament last week. "In terms of protection, they will certainly be on ⁠a ​par with, or even exceed, what we agreed last time," Urtasun said.

Sanchez, who will hold a press conference after the cabinet meeting, said ⁠on Monday he needed more seats in parliament after failing to garner enough ⁠support for his ⁠proposals to address a housing crisis that has drawn nationwide protests following the attempted eviction of an 87-year-old woman ‌in Madrid.

TRENDING

1
ROI-The energy transition is starting to feed itself: Maguire

ROI-The energy transition is starting to feed itself: Maguire

Global
2
Georgia block party shooting kills two, injures dozens

Georgia block party shooting kills two, injures dozens

Global
3
Brazil's Flavio Bolsonaro beats polls in presidential vote, faces Lula in runoff

Brazil's Flavio Bolsonaro beats polls in presidential vote, faces Lula in ru...

Global
4
Paraguay opposition candidate wins Asuncion mayor's race in gauge of 2028 vote

Paraguay opposition candidate wins Asuncion mayor's race in gauge of 2028 vo...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

IVF Outcomes in Northern India: Examining Treatment Choices and Positive Pregnancy Tests

Beyond Megawatts: Why Clean Energy’s Real Test Is Creating Jobs, Skills and Better Livelihoods

Beyond English-Led AI: How Local Languages Could Unlock New Markets, Jobs and Public Services

From EVs to AI: Why the Future of Global Manufacturing May Depend on Small Businesses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026