Labour Standards Reshape Market Access for Businesses Across Asia and the Pacific

For businesses across Asia and the Pacific, labour practices are becoming an increasingly important part of securing buyers and maintaining a place in supply chains, with expectations extending beyond compliance with national law. A new International Labour Organization brief examines how labour standards, trade requirements and responsible business conduct are converging, drawing on enterprise research and regional evidence to explain what this changing environment means for companies. The findings highlight a growing need for practical support that helps businesses manage these demands through everyday decisions about workers, purchasing, production and suppliers.

Overlapping Requirements Add Pressure to Business Operations

Companies face several layers of expectations, including national labour legislation, buyer requirements, trade-related conditions and responsible business frameworks, many of which address the same labour issues through different procedures. A business can receive overlapping requests for risk assessments, supply-chain information and evidence of its practices, creating additional work as it responds to separate processes covering similar concerns. Maintaining an individual system for every requirement can increase costs and administrative complexity without necessarily producing better outcomes for workers, making the organisation of compliance work an important business concern.

The brief identifies demand for practical tools and continuing advice that connect labour standards with recruitment, procurement, production and supplier management, rather than treating each request as an isolated exercise. Businesses need support that helps them understand how requirements relate to their operations and how a coherent approach can serve several purposes. Integrating labour expertise into these functions gives companies a clearer way to manage expectations and keeps attention on the working practices those requirements are intended to improve.

Smaller Suppliers Face an Uneven Burden

Smaller enterprises and suppliers encounter particular difficulties because access to specialist expertise is limited, and interpreting changing expectations can stretch the resources available to them. Commercial pressure adds another complication when buyers expect stronger labour performance alongside lower prices and tighter delivery schedules, leaving suppliers to manage demands that can be difficult to reconcile. The brief draws attention to the business conditions surrounding compliance, recognising that requests for better practices arrive within purchasing relationships that influence the time and resources companies have to respond.

These findings place practical assistance at the centre of the response, with smaller businesses needing accessible guidance and continuing advice as requirements evolve. Support must connect expectations with decisions made inside the enterprise, helping suppliers understand what is required and organise their work without building a separate process for every buyer or framework. The value of that assistance depends on its ability to reduce confusion and help businesses improve labour practices, rather than simply adding another layer of documentation.

Business Organizations Need Capacity to Turn Guidance into Action

Employer and business membership organizations, known as EBMOs, have a strategic role in helping companies navigate this environment by pooling expertise, providing practical services and bringing evidence from enterprises into policy discussions. Their position allows them to connect the challenges businesses experience with the development of more workable responses, combining labour knowledge with an understanding of commercial pressures. Funding, staffing and technical capacity constrain their ability to meet growing demand, limiting the support they can provide as expectations become more complex.

Strengthening these organizations is a clear priority for ILO support, with the brief calling for greater capacity to connect labour expertise, practical business solutions and effective policy representation. Better-equipped EBMOs can help enterprises manage overlapping requirements through coherent systems, giving businesses more useful guidance and a stronger voice in discussions that affect their operations. The intended result is responsible business practice supported by systems that work for companies and contribute to better labour outcomes.