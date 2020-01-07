McAfee Brings Its Internet Security Solutions on Flipkart

McAfee and Flipkart, India's leading e-commerce marketplace, announced that McAfee products are now available on Flipkart.com. In today's world of hyper-digital consumption, McAfee's trusted security solutions go beyond just protecting devices to help consumers safeguard their digital lives.

"McAfee's partnership with Flipkart aims to give consumers peace of mind by highlighting the importance of online security and helping them protect what matters to them, from their mobile devices and connected homes," said Venkat Krishnapur, Vice President of Engineering and Managing Director McAfee India.

Millions of Flipkart consumers will now be able to access award-winning and trusted McAfee products on its platform, helping to ensure that evolving consumer cybersecurity demands are addressed while providing a seamless customer experience. These include McAfee's award-winning security solutions like McAfee® AntiVirus, McAfee® Internet Security and McAfee® Total Protection. This also includes features that protect devices against malware, including ransomware. Included with the security solutions, McAfee® WebAdvisor secures consumers against risky websites and malicious downloads, and PC Boost increases the performance of computers, browsers and apps alike.

"We are pleased to work with McAfee to help millions of Flipkart customers get access to McAfee's products, which will enable them to have a safer and more secure online experience," said Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President at Flipkart.

About McAfee

McAfee is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates business and consumer solutions that make our world a safer place. www.mcafee.com.

McAfee® and the McAfee logo are trademarks of McAfee, LLC or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

About Flipkart

The Flipkart Group is one of India's leading digital commerce entities and includes group companies Flipkart, Myntra, Jabong, and PhonePe. Launched in 2007, Flipkart has enabled millions of consumers, sellers, merchants and small businesses to be a part of India's e-commerce revolution. With a registered customer base of over 200 million, offering 150 million products across 80+ categories, Flipkart is known for pioneering services such as Cash on Delivery, No Cost EMI and easy returns - customer-centric innovations that have made online shopping more accessible and affordable for millions of Indians. Together with Myntra and Jabong, which hold prominent positions in the online fashion market, and PhonePe, India's fastest growing digital payments platform, the Flipkart Group is steering the transformation of commerce in India through technology.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.