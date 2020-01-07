Left Menu
Development News Edition

McAfee Brings Its Internet Security Solutions on Flipkart

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 11:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 11:30 IST

McAfee and Flipkart, India's leading e-commerce marketplace, announced that McAfee products are now available on Flipkart.com. In today's world of hyper-digital consumption, McAfee's trusted security solutions go beyond just protecting devices to help consumers safeguard their digital lives.

"McAfee's partnership with Flipkart aims to give consumers peace of mind by highlighting the importance of online security and helping them protect what matters to them, from their mobile devices and connected homes," said Venkat Krishnapur, Vice President of Engineering and Managing Director McAfee India.

Millions of Flipkart consumers will now be able to access award-winning and trusted McAfee products on its platform, helping to ensure that evolving consumer cybersecurity demands are addressed while providing a seamless customer experience. These include McAfee's award-winning security solutions like McAfee® AntiVirus, McAfee® Internet Security and McAfee® Total Protection. This also includes features that protect devices against malware, including ransomware. Included with the security solutions, McAfee® WebAdvisor secures consumers against risky websites and malicious downloads, and PC Boost increases the performance of computers, browsers and apps alike.

"We are pleased to work with McAfee to help millions of Flipkart customers get access to McAfee's products, which will enable them to have a safer and more secure online experience," said Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President at Flipkart.

About McAfee

McAfee is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates business and consumer solutions that make our world a safer place. www.mcafee.com

McAfee® and the McAfee logo are trademarks of McAfee, LLC or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

About Flipkart

The Flipkart Group is one of India's leading digital commerce entities and includes group companies Flipkart, Myntra, Jabong, and PhonePe. Launched in 2007, Flipkart has enabled millions of consumers, sellers, merchants and small businesses to be a part of India's e-commerce revolution. With a registered customer base of over 200 million, offering 150 million products across 80+ categories, Flipkart is known for pioneering services such as Cash on Delivery, No Cost EMI and easy returns - customer-centric innovations that have made online shopping more accessible and affordable for millions of Indians. Together with Myntra and Jabong, which hold prominent positions in the online fashion market, and PhonePe, India's fastest growing digital payments platform, the Flipkart Group is steering the transformation of commerce in India through technology.

Media Contact:
Joel Cutinho
joel.cutinho@archetype.co
+91-9920969372
Consultant
Archetype

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

Amazon signs agreement to sell Future Group products online

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Muslims should unite after Iran commander's killing - Malaysian PM

Muslim countries should unite to protect themselves against external threats, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Tuesday after describing the U.S. killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani as immoral.The worlds o...

Smoke delays unlikely at Australian Open, say organisers

Sydney, Jan 7 AFP Smoke from bushfires is unlikely to delay the Australian Open tennis Grand Slam, organisers said on Tuesday, insisting they have pulled out all the stops to protect the health and safety of players. With the opening major ...

US strike on Iran could have consequences in North Korea

Seoul, Jan 7 AP The US strike that killed Irans top military commander may have had an indirect casualty a diplomatic solution to denuclearizing North Korea. Experts say the escalation of tensions between Washington and Tehran will diminish...

Australia's leaders unmoved on climate action after devastating bushfires

Australias government is sticking firmly to a position that there is no direct link between climate change and the countrys devastating bushfires, despite public anger, the anguish of victims and warnings from scientists. Prime Minister Sco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020