Five test positive for coronavirus in MP's Khandwa
Five persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa and their contact tracing is underway, said District Collector Tanvi Sundriyal on Thursday.ANI | Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 09-04-2020 11:05 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 11:05 IST
Five persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa and their contact tracing is underway, said District Collector Tanvi Sundriyal on Thursday. Out of the five new cases, while one is a local, the 4 are members of Tablighi Jamaat from Karnataka, who were staying here in Makka Masjid. One of these patients is a 34-year-old man, who had fever for 3 days and his father returned from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on March 12. The man was admitted to the corona care center in Khandwa and his condition is stable.
Speaking to ANI, Sundriyal said that a curfew has been imposed in Khandwa to contain coronavirus spread. She said out of 17 jamaatis, 4 were tested positive and the report of others was negative.
The residence and nearby places linked to the jamaatis who were tested positive have been declared as "containment zones", where entry and exit are restricted. "Their contract tracing has been started. The district administration has started survey work in this regard," Sundriyal said.
As per the Union Health Ministry's latest bulletin, 229 people have tested positive in Madhya Pradesh so far, including 13 deaths. (ANI)
