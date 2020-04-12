Two persons die after consuming spurious liquor in Kanpur

Left Menu
Updated: 12-04-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 18:02 IST
Two people died after consuming spurious liquor at Mawai Bachchan village in Sajeti area of the city, police said on Sunday. Sajeti's Station House Officer (SHO) Mukesh Solanki said six others, including village head Randheer Yadav, who had also consumed spurious liquor, are being treated at Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Ankit Sachan (32), a health worker, and Anoop Sachan (30), a truck driver. Solanki said prima facie it appears that the victims had consumed the spurious liquor on Saturday night and then started developing complications.

"We are trying to find out from where Anoop had purchased liquor during the lockdown period," he added. District Magistrate Dr Brahmdeo Ram Tiwari and Senior Superintendent of Police Anant Deo Tiwari visited the hospital to take stock of their health and investigate the matter.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Lucknow, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said strict action will be initiated and a three-day campaign will be carried out against those manufacturing spurious liquor..

