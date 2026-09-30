Soccer-Bordeaux sold to US-based fund for one euro ahead of fresh sixth-tier start

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2026 16:29 IST | Created: 30-09-2026 16:29 IST
Soccer-Bordeaux sold to US-based fund for one euro ahead of fresh sixth-tier start

Bordeaux announced on Wednesday that US-based investment ​fund Park Bench had purchased the ​club for €1 ($1.14). The deal will ‌see owner ​Gerard Lopez exit the club after a five-year spell that has seen the 2008-09 Ligue 1 winners descend ‌from the top tier of French football to the sixth, where they will now attempt to start their season.

"This operation (sale) is concluded for a symbolic euro with the ‌assumption of debts," said a statement from Bordeaux, which called it "a major step ‌for the future" of the club. The debts Park Bench will assume are close to €18 million, said French media outlet Ici.

Park Bench is a data analytics and software company with an investment portfolio. ⁠It is ​owned by American ⁠Evan Sofer and Briton James Bord. The fund already holds shares in Spanish second-division outfit Cordoba and ⁠is the majority shareholder in Scottish Championship (second-tier) club Dunfermline Athletic.

Bordeaux have twice been placed into ​administration since 2021 and as a result of relegations enforced by the National ⁠Directorate of Management Control (DNCG), have spent the last two seasons playing in the Championnat National 1 (fourth ⁠tier). This ​year Bordeaux have faced more financial issues which led the DNCG, which oversees the accounts of professional clubs in France, to relegate them to Regional 1 (sixth ⁠tier).

The Regional Management Control Commission of the Nouvelle-Aquitaine Football League must now approve the ⁠sale and the ⁠club's budget for 2026-27 for Bordeaux to play in Regional 1. The Bordeaux Commercial Court must also approve the plan so ‌Bordeaux can ‌avoid liquidation.

($1 = 0.8809 euros)

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