Amit Verma takes over as Rajaji Tiger Reserve director

Amit Verma on Tuesday took charge as the new Director of Rajaji Tiger Reserve. An Indian Forest Service officer of 2005 batch, Verma takes over from P K Patro

Talking about his priorities, Verma said he has worked as a probationer at Rajaji in the past and was aware of the challenges it faces

Raising protection standards, reducing elephant fatalities along railway tracks on Motichur-Kansro range of the reserve and expediting rehabilitation of Van Gurjars living in reserve area will be among his priorities, Verma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

