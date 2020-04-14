Amit Verma takes over as Rajaji Tiger Reserve director

Amit Verma takes over as Rajaji Tiger Reserve directorPTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 14-04-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 21:05 IST
Amit Verma on Tuesday took charge as the new Director of Rajaji Tiger Reserve. An Indian Forest Service officer of 2005 batch, Verma takes over from P K Patro
Talking about his priorities, Verma said he has worked as a probationer at Rajaji in the past and was aware of the challenges it faces
Raising protection standards, reducing elephant fatalities along railway tracks on Motichur-Kansro range of the reserve and expediting rehabilitation of Van Gurjars living in reserve area will be among his priorities, Verma said.
