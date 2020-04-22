Celebrities croon for COVID-19 theme song penned by Kamal Haasan

Left Menu
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-04-2020 14:14 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 14:14 IST
An ensemble of celebrities have teamed up with actor-politician Kamal Haasan for a theme song on facing the COVID19 situation, with the MNM chief insisting that "artistes always sow the seeds of hope." Well-known names in the cinema industry--composers Shankar Mahadevan, Yuvan Shankar Raja and R Anirudh, carnatic musician Bombay Jayashri, actors Siddharth, Andrea and Shruti Haasan have lent their voices for the lyrics penned by the 65-year-old actor, who has also sung it. The song titled "Arivum Anbum" (Knowledge and Love) will be released on Thursday, a release from Haasan's office said.

"The song penned by Kamal Haasan will radiate hope and goodwill among people. It will given energy for the people to believe they can tide over this disaster as a nation," the release said. Those who had crooned for the song had shot their part seperately and technology has come to the aid of giving it a shape, Haasan was quoted as saying in the release.

"Artistes always sow the seeds of hope. The song will give us the strength to cross this difficult phase," he said. Gibran has composed the music and he will release it along with Haasan on Thursday on Zoom app, it said.

The others who have sung in the video are composer Devi Sri Prasad, Sid Sriram, Lidian and Mugen Rao..

