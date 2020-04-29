Kamal Haasan mourns death of Irrfan Khan

Veteran star Kamal Haasan on Wednesday condoled the death of Irrfan Khan and described him as "one of the finest actors." At 54, it was "too soon to leave" for Khan, Haasan said in a tweet. "Too soon to leave @irrfank Ji. Your work always left me in awe. You're one of the finest actors I know.. I wish you stayed longer. You deserved more time," he said.

"Strength to the family at this time," the actor- politician said in the tweet. One of India's finest and most versatile actors, Khan lost his battle with a rare form of cancer and died in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday. He was 54.