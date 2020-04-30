Left Menu
Indian cinema has lost one of the iconic actors: Patnaik on Rishi Kapoor's death

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-04-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 17:11 IST
Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and a host of other dignitaries from the state condoled the death of Rishi Kapoor on Thursday, hailing him as an iconic and versatile actor. Describing Kapoor as a prolific actor, the governor said his demise has caused a huge loss to Indian cinema.

Deeply saddened by the unexpected demise of prolific actor and superstar #RishiKapoor. Its a huge loss to Indian cinema. He will be remembered for his versatile acting career spanning more than 50 years. #RestInPeace, Ganeshi Lal tweet. Expressing deep grief, the chief minister said Indian cinema has lost an iconic actor in Rishi Kapoors demise.

Saddened to learn about the passing away of veteran actor #RishiKapoor. Indian cinema has lost one of the iconic actors who had left an imprint with many memorable movies. My condolences to family, friends and fans. #RIP, he tweeted. Union Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Kapoors passing away has caused an irreparable loss to Indian cinema.

Saddened to learn about the untimely demise of veteran actor #RishiKapoor ji. With his inimitable style and versatile performances, he entertained people across generations. Rishi jis death is an irreparable loss to Indian cinema. My sincere condolences! Pradhan tweeted. BJP national vice-president and former MP Baijayant Panda also condoled Kapoors demise.

Just heard the terribly sad news of the passing of #RishiKapoor. He was a part of the growing up years of so many millions of us, & had brought so many movie characters to life that live on forever. Do oread his wonderful recent autobiography, 'Khullam Khull'," Panda tweeted..

