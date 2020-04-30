End of an era, but his legacy will live on: Film industry mourns Rishi Kapoor’s death

Rishi Kapoor's death is the end of an era in Hindi cinema, said co-stars and friends including Lata Mangeshkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar as they reminisced about the time spent with the actor who loved to live larger-than-life. The actor, 67, died on Thursday at HN Reliance hospital here after a two year long battle with leukemia.

His family said the actor remained "jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents". "Family, friends, food and films remained his focus," the family said, asking fans to remember him "with a smile and not with tears".

Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni said Rishi Kapoor was her "strongest warrior". "Papa I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you everyday I will miss your FaceTime calls everyday! Until we meet again papa I love you," she wrote on Instagram. Niece Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an old black-and-white picture of her uncle with father Randhir Kapoor. "The two best boys I know... Papa and Chintu uncle," Kareena wrote on Instagram with a childhood photo of the two brothers.

Bachchan, a close friend and frequent collaborator of the actor, was the first to break the news on social media. "He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed,” he had written on Twitter. Their last movie together was 2018's “102 Not Out”.

Tributes poured in from everywhere for Rishi Kapoor with those who knew him sharing anecdotes and memories of the temperamental but lovable star. Johar, who directed Rishi Kapoor in "Student of the Year" , said his childhood was dedicated to imitating the actor.

"Today I feel like an irreplaceable void has crept into my existence, a piece of my growing years has been snatched away..."Johar wrote. Actor Alia Bhatt said she was blessed to have known him.

"An extremely passionate tweeter and a father in these past two years the love I have received from him is like a warm hug that I will always cherish!," she wrote on Instagram. South superstar Rajinikanth, who worked with Rishi Kapoor in 1986’s “Dosti Dushmani” said he was “heartbroken”. Mangeshkar said the actor’s passing away has created a huge void in the cinema industry.

"It’s really tough for me to bear this pain," she tweeted. "Kapoor & Sons" director Shakun Batra told PTI, "It is a sad day and miss him dearly." Director Anurag Kashyap remembered the actor as the most "blunt" and "concerned" person around.

Recounting an episode from the sets of "Luck By Chance", Zoya Akhtar's directorial debut, Kashyap said Rishi Kapoor improvised the dialogue 'Oye Institute..' on the spot, which was a comment on what he thought about Kashyap. "It just came out of his mouth in the shot and that dialogue has stuck with me for life," Kashyap said about the film where Rishi Kapoor played an eccentric film producer and he starred in a cameo as himself.

Zoya shared how she professed her love for the "Karz" star when she was an eight year old. "Monty: Tumne Kabhi kissi se pyaar kiya? 8 year old me: Yes! You!! "This will never change. Torn between deep sadness that you're gone and deep gratitude that we even had you in the first place," she said.

Superstar Salman Khan took to Twitter and wrote, "Rest in peace chintu sirrr, kaha suna maaf, strength, peace n light to family and friends." Aamir said the industry has lost one of the greats today, who was "100% a child of cinema". "You will be badly missed Rishiji," he said.

Madhuri Dixit said working with Rishi Kapoor in films like "Yaarana", "Prem Granth", was an honour. Akshay said it felt like being in the middle of a "nightmare”. "He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family,” the actor wrote about his “Namastey London” and “Patiala House” co-star.

"Agneepath" co-star Sanjay Dutt said the actor was always an inspiration for him, guiding him through the thick and thin in life. "Today is the saddest day for me because I have lost a family member, a friend, a brother and a person who showed me to live life with a smile no matter what. I love you Chintu Sir," Dutt tweeted. Rishi Kapoor's "Karz" co-star Simi Grewal said the actor was not only his dearest friend but the one who would make her laugh till she cried. "Now there are only tears.. No last goodbye. No funeral. No consoling embraces. Silence. Emptiness. Grief," she said. Imtiaz Ali, who directed the actor in "Love Aaj Kal" , said with his death, "something precious became past today." His "Mulk" co-actor Taapsee Pannu, said she was speechless.

"That laugh, that sense of humour, the honesty and even the bully he was, will be missed. No one like you #RishiKapoor,” she said. Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha said he was "shocked" by the untimely demise of his "Naseeb" co-star.

"I had the great honour, opportunity & privilege to have worked with him in one of the most iconic films of the late & great #ManmohanDesai's 'Naseeb'," Sinha tweeted. Ajay Devgn, Usha Uthup, Goutam Ghosh, Urmila Matondkar, Manoj Bajpayee, among others, also paid tributes to the star.