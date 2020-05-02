Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIR World Service saves International Dawn Chorus Day tradition from being broken

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 17:49 IST
AIR World Service saves International Dawn Chorus Day tradition from being broken

The tradition of broadcasters collaborating to air a live celebration of birdsong on International Dawn Chorus Day looked set to be broken this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the initiative of the All India Radio World Service has ensured that the novel practice continues. The first Sunday in the month of May is celebrated as International Dawn Chorus Day every year. International broadcasters from about 70 countries collaborate to air a live seven-hour celebration of birdsong in which listeners are taken through an aural journey, as the great wave of birdsong gradually moves from east to west with the rising sun. It is, quite literally, the sound of our planet turning on its axis. The broadcast is carried by more than 400 radio stations across the world, with a truly staggering audience of over a billion people, a statement said.

Originally conceived and broadcast for over 20 years by the Irish state broadcaster Raidió Telefís Éireann (RTÉ), the programme became international five years ago. Since 2017, All India Radio (AIR), in association of European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and RTE Ireland through its World Service has been bringing the avian symphony to Indian listeners from most exotic locations world over and also taking songs of Indian birds to the world from different bird sanctuaries in the country in one of the most challenging and coordinated international broadcasting efforts. This year, International Dawn Chorus Day was scheduled for May 3 but the main organisers, EBU and RTE, were forced to call off the event due to the coronavirus outbreak, the statement said. Prasar Bharati took the challenge upon itself to ensure that bird lovers are not deprived and people get to know the nature and birds more intimately decided to broadcast a daily dawn chorus since April 9 by crowdsourcing birds' songs from its listeners spread across the country, it said. The World Service of All India Radio, which is producing this unique crowd-sourced dawn chorus, approached other international broadcasters to join the effort to air a two-hour international dawn chorus on May 3 so that the event is not skipped even at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many international broadcasters, including EBU, RTE, BBC Scotland, as well as ad broadcasters in some neighbouring countries have agreed to participate and contribute. Besides this, many international listeners have also come forward with their own recordings. Based on all these, a special International Dawn Chorus featuring bird songs from across the continents shall be broadcast from 5.45 am to 7.45 am from FM Rainbow ( 102.6 Mhz), Rajdhani Channel (450.5 mts 666 khz). International audience can listen to the live streaming on airworldservice.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

20-day-old infant among 3 fresh virus victims in Rajasthan, death toll 65; total cases 2,720

A 20-day-old infant died due to coronavirus at a hospital in Rajasthans Jaipur, an official said on Saturday. The state reported two more deaths apart from that of the child from Jaipur and Jodhpur, he said, adding that with the three ...

Kriti Kare to roll out cost-effective ventilators

Chennai, May 2PTI Kriti Kare, promoted by entrepreneur Krishna Kumar, on Saturday said it was engaged in producing specially designed cost-effective ventilators to fight against the coronavirus outbreak. The company has partnered with heavy...

Boris Johnson's son named after doctors who 'saved' PM's life

Boris Johnson and his fiance Carrie Symonds have named their newborn son Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas, partly as a tribute to two of the intensive care doctors who they said had saved the British leaders life as he battled COVID-19 complications...

Byju's to raise fresh funds at USD 10 billion valuation

Education learning startup Byjus is in talks to raise approximately USD 400 million worth fresh capital at a USD 10 billion valuation. According to Tech Crunch, the additional capital would be part of Bengaluru-based startups ongoing financ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020