Last rites of Police Sub-Inspector held in native village in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district

The last rites of Police Sub-Inspector Shyam Kishore Sharma who lost his life in an encounter with Naxals, was held in his native village Khala, in Surguja district, today. The body of SK Sharma was airlifted from Ambikapur Airport to Khala village after his wreath-laying ceremony at Rajnandgaon earlier today.

"It is very sad that we have lost a member of the family. SK Sharma fought bravely and killed four Naxals. We have also recovered some weapons. Naxals try to suppress the morale by carrying out such incidents but we won't let that happen, we will always be ready to fight back," said Ratanlal Dangi, IGP, Surguja Range. Sub-Inspector Sharma lost his life in the encounter near Pardhoni village, under Manpur police station limits on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. (ANI)